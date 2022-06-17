Border Patrol Coins Emblazoned With Assault of Migrants Prompts Investigation
‘WHIPPING A** SINCE 1924’
A disturbing image of a Border Patrol agent brutally attempting to corral a Haitian immigrant has reportedly been memorialized in the form of an unofficial medallion, sparking an investigation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. At least two versions of the challenge coin exist—the first, reported by the Miami Herald earlier this week, is stamped with the sentences “Reining it in since May 28, 1924,” “Yesterday’s border is not today’s border,” and “You will be returned.” Another version, in green and gold rather than bronze, reads “Whipping ass since 1924” and “Deflecting allegations for years,” according to the Los Angeles Times. It was not immediately clear who had made or sold the coins, or how many people had purchased them, but the Herald reported that 41 of the bronze coins had sold on eBay for just over $15 each. “These coins anger me because the hateful images on them have no place in a professional law enforcement agency,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement. “Those who make or share these deeply offensive coins detract and distract from the extraordinarily difficult and often life-saving work Border Patrol agents do every day across the country.”