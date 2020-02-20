Border Patrol Finds Human Brain Making Its Way Through the Mail System
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered a human brain specimen in a Michigan mail truck earlier this month, according to a news release. The brain, which was in a glass mason jar and labeled as an “Antique Teaching Specimen,” had been shipped from Toronto and was on its way to Kenosha, Wisconsin, authorities said. But with no identifying paperwork or documents for the brain to be imported into the country, authorities were left to contact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine what to do with the brain. “Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” Michael Fox, the area port director, said in a statement. “This is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis.”