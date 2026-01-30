Politics

Border Patrol Goon Found Passed Out in a Car and ‘Covered in Vomit’

UTMOST PROFESSIONALISM

The federal employee was discovered by Minnesota state troopers “slumped over in the driver’s seat.”

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

US Border Patrol agents holding less-lethal weapons stand guard at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 8, 2026. A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed an American woman on the streets of Minneapolis January 7, leading to huge protests and outrage from local leaders who rejected White House claims she was a domestic terrorist. The woman, identified in local media as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was hit at point blank range as she apparently tried to drive away from agents who were crowding around her car, which they said was blocking their way.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

State troopers in Minnesota have arrested and charged a Border Patrol agent with drunk driving after he was found passed out in a car and “covered in vomit.”

Officers discovered Alfredo Mancillas Jr., a 31-year-old Customs and Border Patrol employee from Texas, “slumped over in the driver’s seat” on a St. Paul road in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Sahan Journal reported.

Mancillas, who had parked in a no-parking area, had “bloodshot and watery eyes” and smelled of alcohol, according to the nonprofit Minnesota news site.

Renee Nicole Good
Minnesota mother of three Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE officer on Jan. 7. Facebook

Troopers gave Mancillas a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to the Sahan Journal.

He then resisted a breathalyzer test and was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on charges of third and fourth degree driving while impaired.

A picture of Alex Pretti is left at a makeshift memorial in the area where Pretti was shot dead a day earlier by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25, 2026.
A second U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, was killed last weekend. OCTAVIO JONES/Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Mancillas’ arrest comes amid the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration surge in the Twin Cities.

Agents with ICE, CBP, and other agencies have been conducting operations in Minneapolis-St. Paul since December.

Since then, federal agents have shot and killed two U.S. citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. The immigration operations have triggered wide-scale protests and judicial pushback, with the state’s top judge accusing ICE of blasting through more legal directives in a few weeks than “some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on Mancillas’ arrest.

“CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe,” a spokesperson told Sahan Journal.

