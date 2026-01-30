State troopers in Minnesota have arrested and charged a Border Patrol agent with drunk driving after he was found passed out in a car and “covered in vomit.”

Officers discovered Alfredo Mancillas Jr., a 31-year-old Customs and Border Patrol employee from Texas, “slumped over in the driver’s seat” on a St. Paul road in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Sahan Journal reported.

Mancillas, who had parked in a no-parking area, had “bloodshot and watery eyes” and smelled of alcohol, according to the nonprofit Minnesota news site.

Minnesota mother of three Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE officer on Jan. 7. Facebook

Troopers gave Mancillas a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to the Sahan Journal.

He then resisted a breathalyzer test and was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on charges of third and fourth degree driving while impaired.

A second U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, was killed last weekend. OCTAVIO JONES/Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Mancillas’ arrest comes amid the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration surge in the Twin Cities.

Agents with ICE, CBP, and other agencies have been conducting operations in Minneapolis-St. Paul since December.

Since then, federal agents have shot and killed two U.S. citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. The immigration operations have triggered wide-scale protests and judicial pushback, with the state’s top judge accusing ICE of blasting through more legal directives in a few weeks than “some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on Mancillas’ arrest.