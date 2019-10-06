CHEAT SHEET
Border Patrol Let Senior Agent Retire After Sex Attack Arrest
A senior Border Patrol agent was allowed to retire after being arrested and indicted on charges he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a junior agent in Arizona, The New York Times reported. The case is particularly thorny because the agent, Gus Zamora, is married to a highly respected agent who was recently appointed to run the high-profile El Paso region—and because the top agent in Tucson was with Zamora and the alleged victim shortly before the May incident. The woman alleges that Zamora got her drunk, took her to his hotel room and attacked her. He reportedly claims the sex was consensual and that she initiated it.