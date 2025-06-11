Border Patrol Says It Will Be ‘Suited and Booted’ at Club World Cup

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it will be “suited and booted” at FIFA Club World Cup games across the country this summer.

The agency, which operates under Homeland Security and its secretary, Kristi Noem, confirmed on social media that it will be present and “ready to provide security for the first round of games.”

The competition’s first match is scheduled for Saturday evening between Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami and Egypt’s Al-Ahly in South Florida. The next matches will be in the Los Angeles area, Seattle, Cincinnati, and New Jersey on Sunday. ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Customs and Border Protection erased its post stating that it will be “suited and booted” at FIFA Club World Cup matches this summer. CBP

CBP shared its statement on Tuesday but deleted it the following morning. The deletion added to confusion about the role federal agents may have at venues, at a time when there is increased tension between the public and immigration authorities.

“Let the games begin!” CBP’s post reads. “The first FIFA Club World Cup games start on June 14th in Miami… CBP will be suited and booted and ready to provide security for the first round of games.”

ICE confirmed that it received a request from the Daily Beast seeking additional details, but did not provide clarification on the role federal agents will play during the competition.

DHS and CBP did not immediately respond to questions emailed by the Daily Beast.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem oversees Customs and Border Protection. Vice President JD Vance said last month that tourists visiting the U.S. for the Club World Cup will have to deal with Noem if they do not return home straight away. Alex Brandon/REUTERS

Thomas Kennedy, a policy analyst at the Florida Immigrant Coalition, told NBC Miami that the presence of federal agents may keep people from attending matches, both U.S.-based fans and the tens of thousands initially expected to visit from abroad.

There are already some examples of ICE tensions canceling fans’ plans, as one Boston-based supporter of the Brazilian club Flamengo said his supporter group has called off its public watch parties over fears of an immigration sweep.

“The messaging that CBP is using is a bit cryptic; it’s sort of alluding that people should have their paperwork in order to attend the games,” Kennedy said. “It creates an environment where people are less likely to come watch the games because of just sheer intimidation.”

FIFA is reportedly having a tough time selling tickets to the tournament as is. The cheapest tickets to its opening match in Miami Gardens have been slashed from costing $349 when they first went on sale last year to as cheap as $55 last week, with more than 10,000 seats still unsold, Reuters reported. Tickets to see European Champions Paris Saint-Germain face the Brazilian giants Botafogo at the Rose Bowl remain as cheap as $33.45.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino shows off the key to the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after unveiling it in a May press event. Miami Herald/TNS

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has visited host cities and promised that “the world will be welcomed.” The tournament features 12 clubs from Europe, six from South America, five from North America, four each from Africa and Asia, and a single club from New Zealand.

Canada Men’s National Team manager Jesse Marsch, an American national, said he fears foreign tourists will not feel safe in America during MAGA 2.0.

“I could see trepidation for anyone looking to travel to the U.S. at this current political climate,” he said. “So it’s a sad thing, I think, that we have to talk about visiting the U.S. in this way, but I think everybody has to make decisions that are best for them and that fit best with what’s going on in their life and their lifestyle.”

The tournament is widely regarded as a dry run for the U.S. ahead of next year’s larger and more prestigious FIFA World Cup in the country. Trump has acknowledged the importance of this summer’s competition and even created a position to oversee it, but handed that gig to Rudy Giuliani’s son, who has no background in soccer.

Vice President JD Vance’s comments about the competition also may have rubbed traveling fans the wrong way.