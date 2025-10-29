Trump Border Patrol Goons Alleged to Break Ribs of U.S. Man, 67, at Kids’ Halloween Party

A 67-year-old U.S. citizen allegedly suffered six broken ribs and internal bleeding when he was dragged from his car and pinned to the street by federal agents in an immigration sweep carried out in front of terrified children.

Video filmed by neighbors shows Border Patrol agents yanking him from the driver’s seat and forcing him to the ground.

Making the video public, DWRunning Club said on Instagram that the victim had been driving home from a team run when he turned onto his block and found the road sealed by federal vehicles.

The 67-year-old runner was hauled from his car and kneeled on by federal officers. Instagram

The clash happened on the blocked-off residential street as families gathered for a kids’ Halloween parade on Saturday. Witnesses plead for the agents to stop, and the man shouts, “I’ll move my car, get off of me!”

“Before he could act, they pulled him out of his car, knelt on his back…and subdued him,” the club wrote, saying the injuries required hospital treatment. The club added that the man had suffered “six broken ribs” and “internal bleeding,” and that agents “threatened to break his window” before pulling him out.

A source close to the man, who has not been named, told the Daily Beast that he had engaged a lawyer and is considering legal action against the Department of Homeland Security.

The same morning, agents deployed tear gas, prompting residents to relocate the Halloween parade in the Old Irving Park district of Chicago, Illinois. “You’re scaring our children to death,” a neighbor, Carlos Rodriguez, is heard saying in the footage, according to ABC News.

A message from DWRunning club about the incident, which described life in Chicago as "messed up." Instagram

The club added in its Insta video, “Tear gas, terror, and lawlessness in our streets. There were kids and families having a Halloween parade on his block as this happened.

“If this happened to our teammate, it can happen to anyone. And it very clearly is. While he was doing nothing wrong, neither are thousands of others who are being targeted for their race, occupation, or generally who they are.

“What’s happening in Chicago is so messed up, so illegal, so scary, so sad. Let’s continue sharing, standing up for our neighbors, and shining a light on those attempting to bring darkness.”

In the ABC report, DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin defended the use of “crowd control measures,” saying agents faced a “hostile crowd” and made arrests, including two U.S. citizens for allegedly assaulting officers.

Saturday’s enforcement also included the arrest of a man described by McLaughlin in a statement as a “criminal illegal alien from Mexico... previously… arrested for assault.”

Footage from Old Irving Park shows several people identified as U.S. citizens taken down or cuffed on porches and sidewalks as neighbors in pajamas, kids in costumes, and parade volunteers try to make sense of the chaos.

The Daily Beast has repeatedly caught DHS pushing official claims that later collapse under scrutiny.

When masked officers earlier this month slammed an 18-year-old girl to the pavement in Hoffman Estates, McLaughlin asserted the clip was old Chicago Police Department footage of a burglary suspect, and had not involved ICE at all.

But a Daily Beast investigation showed the takedown happened that week, outside Chicago city limits, and that an arresting officer wore DHS Enforcement and Removal Operations or ICE gear—squarely contradicting her post.

Days later, as outrage built over ICE detaining a 13-year-old in Massachusetts, McLaughlin told the world the boy had a gun and a “rap sheet.”

Everett’s police chief publicly knocked that down—only a knife was recovered—and legal experts flagged that in sharing juvenile criminal details, McLaughlin may have broken federal and state law, and DHS’s own policies.

And when Iris Dayana Monterroso-Lemus lost her baby after ICE detention, McLaughlin published a “fact check” branding her a wanted killer. Court records in Guatemala obtained by the Beast showed the 14-year-old warrant was revoked days after deportation—before McLaughlin admitted it hadn’t checked the status of the warrant before releasing its “fact check.”

Border Patrol agents face off against community members at 105th Street and Avenue N in Chicago, Oct. 14, 2025. Chicago Tribune/Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The incident forms part of the Trump administration’s crackdown in Chicago, led by Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino under the “Operation Midway Blitz” banner, which DHS launched in September.

The runner’s takedown adds to a growing list of flashpoints in the city since early September, including a Walgreens melee involving a 19-year-old citizen and allegations that Bovino hurled tear gas at protesters without warning.

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino throws tear gas in Little Village, Chicago, Illinois. US District Court

Weeks of these kinds of street clashes have led to legal battles. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis on Tuesday ordered Bovino to appear daily in court to account for tactics—including alleged tear-gas use around children—and to ensure agents comply with body-camera and force restrictions.

Bovino has insisted that agents used “riot control measures” when confronted by “rioters.”

US Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino leaves federal court at Dirksen Federal Building after his hearing in Chicago, Illinois, on October 28, 2025. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Judge Ellis had earlier issued a temporary restraining order limiting aggressive tactics, which plaintiffs now accuse DHS of violating.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Bovino was even reminded by Ellis that it was not okay to use tear gas at a children’s Halloween parade.