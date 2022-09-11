Border Patrol Condemns West Texas Account’s Stephen Miller Retweets
The top official at U.S. Customs and Border Protection said late Saturday the agency will investigate a flurry of online activity from one of its regional Twitter accounts, after a person running the account shared tweets critical of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and liked a number of derogatory posts about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In a statement, agency commissioner Chris Magnus called the retweets and likes “unauthorized and inappropriate content,” saying they did not “reflect the values of this administration.” Hours earlier, Twitter users had noticed the @CBPWestTexas account retweeting several posts from Stephen Miller, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, including one that railed against “Biden’s eradication of our border.” It had also liked at least two tweets that referred to Buttigieg as “Buttplug,” in a homophobic allusion to the secretary’s sexual orientation. “This must not happen again,” Magnus said in his statement.