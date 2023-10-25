Border Protection Refutes Supposed Memo About Hamas at Southern Border
REALITY CHECK
Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that it had “no indication” that Hamas or Hezbollah fighters were plotting to infiltrate the U.S. via its southern border after the Daily Caller and Fox published what they characterized as an agency memo warning “there could be encounters of terror-tied individuals who are seeking to travel to or from the Middle East via transit across the southern border.” Right-wing lawmakers including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) ran with the report, posting to X that “This should be a wake up call to every American.” Only the memo “is not a Border Patrol product” the San Diego Border Patrol Sector later told Fox 5. The agency’s D.C. office said that, in fact, “There is no indication of Hamas-directed foreign fighters seeking to make entry in the United States.”