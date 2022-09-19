Border Wall Construction Is Starting Up Again Next Month
DIVIDED
The border wall championed by President Donald Trump will resume construction next month—and is set to stay. According to The Intercept, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the project was back in development, with the agency revealing last week “the wall will remain a permanent fixture of the Southwest for generations to come.” Despite construction being paused shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, contractors will return to the Sonoran desert in Arizona to resume work on the wall, senior officials said in a public webinar, according to The Intercept. The new plans unveiled by the CBP last week show it plans to “finish drainages and low-water crossings in southern Arizona and in some cases reengineer border wall designs to allow for water flow.” Two contracts have already been awarded to undertake the work, which include filling “small gaps” in the border wall that were uncompleted during the pause. CBP noted similar operations along the border in other states and warned the wall wasn’t coming down anytime soon. “At this point in time... there are no current plans to remove sections of the barrier,” said Shelly Barnes, the environmental planning lead for the Border Patrol’s infrastructure portfolio.