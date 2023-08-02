This Adviser Is Likely the Trump Indictment’s Mystery Sixth Co-Conspirator
REVEALED
While Donald Trump’s latest indictment for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election doesn’t name his six alleged co-conspirators, it wasn’t too hard to pin down the first five: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, and Kenneth Chesebro. But co-conspirator 6, a political consultant whose description in the indictment could fit a number of people, remained a mystery. Now, a Wednesday report from The New York Times suggests Trump’s 2020 strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn matches the details revealed about the sixth co-conspirator. The Times has reviewed a Dec. 7, 2020, email from Epshteyn to Giuliani that appears to be the same exchange between co-conspirator 1 and co-conspirator 6 referenced in the indictment. The indictment discusses a conversation between the pair about “attorneys who could assist in the fraudulent elector effort” and mentions co-conspirator 6 identifying attorneys in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Epshteyn’s lawyer declined to comment to the Times.