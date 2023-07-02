‘Boris Is a Moron’: Michael Cohen Unloads on Trump’s New Legal Fixer
TOUGH LOVE
Ex-Donald Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has been vocal about his former boss’ misdeeds, but his disgust seems to now extend to members of his inner circle. Cohen appeared on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show on Sunday where Phang questioned him on whether Boris Epshteyn has replaced him as Trump’s gate-keeper. “Right, so good luck because Boris is a moron,” Cohen retorted, trying to tamp down a laugh. “Sadly when Boris became part of the campaign, Boris, as I like to refer to him and others, was like the little lapdog that was trying to figure out how to get close to Donald's leg. And now that he’s there, he has no real experience.” Cohen then derided Epshteyn as potentially unintelligent and not strategic. “Everything that's happened to Donald over the course of, we’ll call it ‘Boris’ brain,’ has not inured to Donald's benefit, not one iota,” Cohen said.