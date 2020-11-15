Boris Johnson Back in Isolation After Potential COVID-19 Exposure
‘SELF-ISOLATING’
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after having contact with a British lawmaker who’s tested positive for the coronavirus. “The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.” The infected lawmaker is reportedly Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who had a 35-minute meeting with Johnson and other MPs on Thursday. “He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” the No. 10 spokesperson added. Johnson recovered from a bad case of COVID-19 that forced him to spend time in the intensive-care unit earlier this year.