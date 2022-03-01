‘You’re Afraid!’: Ukrainian Woman Berates Boris Johnson to His Face for Not Stopping Putin
DO SOMETHING
An extraordinary video shows a furious Ukrainian activist berating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to his face for not doing more to stop Vladimir Putin’s destruction of her country. The encounter happened at a press conference in Poland, where the PM is meeting European allies to discuss what more they can do to punish Russia’s aggression. Daria Kaleniuk, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre who grew up in Kyiv, urged Johnson to implement a no-fly-zone over Ukraine to stop Russia’s aerial bombardment of civilians. “You’re coming to Poland, you’re not coming to Kyiv,” said Kaleniuk, “because you are afraid, because NATO is not willing to defend, because NATO is afraid of World War III, but it has already started.” However, Johnson told her that enforcing a no-fly-zone would force NATO forces to shoot down Russian planes. “The consequences of that would be truly very, very difficult to control,” he said.