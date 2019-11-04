CHEAT SHEET
SOMETHING TO HIDE?
Boris Johnson Blocks Report on Russia’s Role in Brexit Until After Election
Well, this isn’t suspicious at all. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to block the publication of a report on Russia’s role in the 2016 Brexit referendum until after next month’s general election, The Guardian reports. The report, written by a British Parliament committee, examined allegations that Russia influenced the result of the 2016 vote. It can’t be published until it has been cleared by Johnson’s office at 10 Downing Street. In a statement Monday, a Downing Street spokesman declined to explain when the report would be published, saying: “There are processes reports such as this have to go through before publication, and the committee is well informed of these.” Opposition leaders have accused Johnson of attempting a cover-up—Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the document has to be published and asked what the government “has got to hide.” Johnson was one of the leaders of the successful Brexit campaign three years ago.