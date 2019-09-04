CHEAT SHEET
PLAYGROUND POLITICS
Boris Johnson Calls Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn a ‘Big Girl’s Blouse’
Boris Johnson has attacked the British opposition leader as a “big girl’s blouse” for refusing to back his plans for an election. Johnson gave a typically shambolic performance during his first Prime Minister’s Questions session in the British Parliament, during which he dismissed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s economic policies as “shit.” The session came hours after Johnson suffered a severe blow to his plans to take Britain out of the EU with or without a trade deal on Oct. 31. Lawmakers are expected to take another step toward making a no-deal exit illegal in a vote this evening, after which Johnson is widely expected to propose holding an election. However, Johnson needs the backing of two-thirds of the House of Commons to call an election, so the support of the opposition parties is needed. Labour is reluctant to back Johnson’s plans in case the PM uses the poll as a way to wind down the clock to a no-deal exit. In an apparent outburst of frustration against Corbyn, Johnson appeared to heckle across the chamber: “Call an election, you great big girl’s blouse!”