Boris Johnson Denies Lying to the Queen About ‘Illegal’ Suspension of Parliament
Boris Johnson has denied lying to Queen Elizabeth about his reasons for suspending the British Parliament, one day after the decision was ruled to be illegal in Scotland’s highest court. Johnson has repeatedly claimed he suspended parliament because he wants to introduce fresh legislation in a new session, but the Scottish court of session ruled Wednesday that the move was “motivated by the improper purpose of stymying parliament.” The case was brought by a group of British lawmakers who say Johnson wanted to suspend the body to give them less time to scrutinize his Brexit plans ahead of Britain’s scheduled withdrawal at the end of October. Asked if he lied to the Queen when his government requested that she approve the suspension of parliament, Johnson responded: “Absolutely not.” Britain’s supreme court will hear the Scottish case alongside similar English and Northern Irish challenges in a legal showdown next Tuesday.