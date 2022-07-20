Boris Johnson Ends Final Question Session With ‘Hasta La Vista, Baby,’ Gets Standing Ovation
TERMINATED
Boris Johnson signed off his final Prime Minister’s Questions session on Wednesday by quoting a robot designed to kill people. His last grilling in the House of Commons as British prime minister ended with Johnson saying: “Hasta la vista, baby.” He had earlier offered advice to his yet-to-be-decided successor, including “Stay close to the Americans.” Johnson also declared “mission largely accomplished.” The two candidates to replace Johnson—who resigned in disgrace earlier in July after it was revealed he’d lied about his knowledge of allegations of sexual wrongdoing against a close ally—will be decided later Wednesday. After Johnson delivered his painful Arnold Schwarzenegger catchphrase, his Conservative party colleagues stood and gave him a rapturous ovation. But many will privately just be relieved he didn’t say: “I’ll be back.”