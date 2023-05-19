Ex-British PM Boris Johnson Expecting His 8th Kid

CHEAT SHEET
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie revealed via Instagram Friday that the couple is pregnant with another child. “New team member arriving in just a few weeks,” Carrie, 35, said in the post. “I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 weeks but we can’t wait to meet this little one.” The couple has two children already—Wilfred and Romy—who were born in 2020 and 2021, respectively. For 58-year-old Boris, who resigned as Britain’s prime minister in 2022, this will be at least his eighth child. He had four with past wife Marina Wheeler, and has had at least one additional child from an affair.