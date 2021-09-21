Boris Johnson Finally Confirms: Yes, He Does Have Six Kids
PROUD PAPA
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally acknowledged he is the father of at least six children. The admission came on Tuesday after TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie raised the subject in the midst of an interview. “You have six kids,” she said, to which Johnson simply replied, “Yes.” He added later that it was “fantastic” to have children in Number 10 Downing, saying, “I change a lot of nappies.”
Johnson’s extracurricular activities have been a subject of salacious gossip in British and political circles since 2010, when The Daily Mail first reported that Johnson had had an extramarital affair, resulting in the birth of a daughter. Johnson never confirmed the news, nor any of the other affairs he is rumored to have had subsequently. Over the years, though, the question has been peppered into numerous press conferences and interviews, with Johnson always reliably dodging it.
Now, he has finally confirmed that he is the father to four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler, one daughter from an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, and one son with wife Carrie Johnson. It was reported in July that he and his wife are also expecting another child.