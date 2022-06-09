Boris Johnson Gifts the Queen a ‘Hallelujah’ Music Box Emblazoned With His Face for Platinum Jubilee
WORSE THAN SOCKS
What do you get for someone who already has everything? A music box bearing your own face, according to Boris Johnson. The embattled British prime minister and his cabinet gave a tiny music box that plays Handel’s “Hallelujah” when opened to the queen to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. The hand-painted box is decorated on the outside with portraits of the 14 prime ministers that have served the queen since she ascended to the throne in 1952—beginning with Winston Churchill and ending with Boris Johnson. Inside the lid, the names of all of Johnson’s current cabinet ministers are inscribed, along with a message praising Her Majesty for her “unwavering admiration and respect for her dedication and service to her people and her beloved Commonwealth.”