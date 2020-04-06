Boris Johnson Given Oxygen Treatment in Hospital, Says Report
The British government has tried its best to downplay Boris Johnson’s hospitalization due to coronavirus symptoms—but reports suggest he has had to receive oxygen treatment to help his breathing. The British prime minister spent Sunday night in a London hospital after doctors became concerned about “persistent symptoms” 10 days after his diagnosis. It was described as a “precautionary step” by his office, but The Times of London reported that Johnson received oxygen therapy on arrival at hospital. Despite the concerning reports, one of Johnson’s ministers insisted his boss is “still very much in charge of the government.” Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Monday: “We hope that as a result of these tests he will be able to come back to Downing Street as soon as possible. He’s been working extremely hard leading the government and being constantly updated. That’s going to continue.” It’s believed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chaired Monday morning’s coronavirus meeting in Johnson’s place.