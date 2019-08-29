CHEAT SHEET
PUSHED TOO FAR
Boris Johnson Hit by Resignations After Revealing His Plan to Suspend Parliament
Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament left Britain's lawmakers in shock—and now the resignations are starting to roll in. A veteran member of Johnson's Conservative government quit his role Thursday morning, stating that he was deeply concerned about the suspension. Johnson's critics accused him of using the procedure to subvert parliament and prevent lawmakers from finding a way to prevent the U.K. from leaving the EU without a deal. George Young, who has served in every Conservative government since Margaret Thatcher was prime minister, resigned on Thursday, writing: “I am very unhappy at the timing and length of the prorogation, and its motivation ... I believe [it] risks undermining the fundamental role of parliament at a critical time in our history, and reinforces the view that the Government may not have the confidence of the House for its Brexit policy.” The leader of the Scottish division of the Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, also announced her resignation Thursday. Davidson was once touted as a future prime minister, but quit her role saying she wants to spend more time with her family.