Boris Johnson Likened to Shrek at Ambani’s Estimated $320M Wedding

The nuptials between billionaire heir Anant Ambani and fiancée Radhika Merchant have shaped up to be India’s take on The Met Gala—with lots of celebs, money, and headlines discussing who wore what, and in the case of former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, why?

After Ambani and Merchant were finally married Saturday, glimpses of the ceremony have begun trickling into the internet, and Johnson was spotted ... looking a lot Shrek, according to social media commentators.

“Hear me out, Boris Johnson in 2024 and Shrek,” wrote one commentator with a photo of Johnson at the Ambani wedding beside the animated character.

Another commentator pointed out the wedding’s estimated price tag of $320 million “which is an obscene amount, particularly considering the intense poverty in India,” they wrote.

“They paid Boris Johnson to attend. This is what they got,” they added with a photo of Johnson’s outfit.

And the comments about the way in which Johnson was dressed didn’t stop there. Another commentator asked, “You wouldn't turn up to a wedding dressed like this would you? And certainly not your own.”

As reported by The Daily Mail, additional celebs in attendance, included FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, John Cena (because, why not?), and of course no random assortment of celebrities would be complete without a couple of Kardashians—Khloe and Kim to be specific.

But that was only the day of the wedding. Leading up to the star-studded affair, Ambani managed to get Rihanna back on stage, and put a smile back on Justin Bieber’s face.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.