Boris Johnson Loudly Jeered by Crowd as He and Wife Arrive for Jubilee Ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral

The British are clearly not as deferential as they once were, but this was something else. Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were met Friday with a loud and sustained chorus of boos as they arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral for a service to mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee. Thousands of hard-core royalists were gathered outside the London landmark for one of the key jubilee events—not normally a tough crowd for a Conservative prime minister. But Johnson’s famed ability to defy political gravity appears to have deserted him. Stunned by the boos, BBC presenter Jane Hill said: “That was quite a moment. We definitely haven’t heard that for any other VIP guest.” Guest pundit Prof. Anna Whitelock, a royal historian, added: “I did not see that coming.”