Boris Johnson Makes Brazil’s Bolsonaro Very Uncomfortable by Pushing Vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a fellow coronavirus survivor, to get the COVID vaccine on Monday—and Bolsonaro looked like he would rather chug a gallon of horse dewormer. The awkward exchange came during a meeting while both leaders—neither wearing a mask—were in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Making small talk, Johnson noted that the pandemic had derailed his plans to visit Brazil, and then added, “But we’re working together on the vaccines. AstraZeneca, it’s a great vaccine. I have AstraZeneca, twice.” Bolsonaro appeared to stiffen, then said, “Not yet,” while laughing. Bolsonaro has baselessly suggested that the vaccine could turn people into crocodiles or change gender characteristics.