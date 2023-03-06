Boris Johnson Nominating Dad for Knighthood in Resignation Honors: Report
ARISE SIR DAD
Boris Johnson, the British prime minister forced out for hosting parties at 10 Downing Street despite a strict COVID-19 lockdown, has reportedly nominated his own father for a knighthood in his “resignation honors” list. The Times of London said Stanley Johnson was one of about 100 people nominated by Boris after he was dumped by the Tories last September for the hapless Liz Truss, a list that is being carefully reviewed by the Cabinet Office. Johnson has already appointed both his younger brother and the son of a former KGB agent-turned-oligarch to the House of Lords and The Times noted prior allegations that his father had touched two women inappropriately and had even broken the nose of his then-wife Charlotte Wahl, Boris Johnson’s mother, in the 1970s. The Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said the public would be outraged by the news. “The idea of an ex-prime minister bestowing honours on his dad—for services to what?” he said.