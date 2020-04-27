Boris Johnson Returns to Work, Urges No Let-Up in Fight Against ‘Invisible Mugger’ COVID-19

Read it at BBC News
British premier Boris Johnson, who has returned to work after more than three weeks off sick having been hospitalized with COVID-19, asked the British public to “contain” their “impatience” in a stirring speech on the steps of 10 Downing Street on Monday. Johnson apologized for being “away from my desk for much longer than I would’ve liked,” and thanked the public for their “sheer grit and guts.” Johnson said: “If this virus were a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible mugger, which I can tell you from personal experience it is, then this is the moment when we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor. And so it follows that this is the moment of opportunity, this is the moment when we can press home our advantage, it is also the moment of maximum risk.”