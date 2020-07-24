CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Boris Johnson: All These Anti-Vaxxers Are ‘Nuts’
ZERO TOLERANCE
Boris Johnson laid into the anti-vaccine movement on Friday while calling on people to get the flu jab ahead of a potential second surge of the coronavirus this fall. “There’s all these anti-vaxxers now,” Johnson told a group of nurses. “They are nuts, they are nuts.” British scientists hope they made a breakthrough in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine earlier this week, but it could still be many months before it’s available for widespread use. “We have still got the threat of a second spike on COVID, and it’s vital therefore to keep that pressure off the NHS by everybody getting a flu jab and I really hope everybody will,” Johnson said.