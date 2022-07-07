Boris Johnson Says ‘Them’s the Breaks’ in Absurdly Chill Resignation Speech

After being forced to stand down by his own party in the wake of his latest scandal, Boris Johnson delivered a trademark unapologetic and pedestrian resignation speech from Downing Street on Thursday. “I’m sad to give up the best job in the world,” Johnson said, “But them’s the breaks.” He also described his colleagues’ decision to oust him as “eccentric” and pointed to a “herd instinct” operating in Westminster for his downfall. Johnson also vowed to stay on as the leader of the Conservative party until a new leader is installed, with a timetable for the next leadership election to be announced next week.