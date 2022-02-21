Boris Johnson Scraps England’s COVID Restrictions

All COVID-19 legal restrictions will end later this week in England, the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday. “Restrictions pose a heavy toll on our economy, our society, our mental well-being and all the life chances of our children and we do not have to pay the price any longer,” the prime minister said while unveiling his “Living With COVID” plans, which includes an end to mass lateral flow testing. “We must scale that back,” Johnson said of the testing budget. “It is now time to move from protecting people with government interventions to vaccines and treatment as our first line of defense,” he further added. The prime minister announced the end of England’s coronavirus rules just a day after the palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth tested positive for the virus.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10