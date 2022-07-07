Boris Johnson Finally Set to Resign After Mass Exodus of Allies
ALL OVER
Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today after a mass resignation from his government made his position untenable, the BBC reports. He is set to continue as prime minister until the fall, with a new prime minister installed by October. Johnson on Wednesday vowed to remain in office despite record-breaking numbers of colleagues leaving his government in the wake of Johnson’s latest scandal. Both the finance minister and the health minister resigned on Tuesday after it emerged that Johnson had lied about not being aware of allegations of wrongdoing against an accused serial sex offender who Johnson appointed to a senior position in government. An avalanche of resignations from other cabinet ministers and aides followed on Wednesday and Thursday morning.