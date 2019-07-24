Read it at CNN
Minutes after Boris Johnson left Buckingham Palace after being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II “as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” the Conservative leader made trashing his immediate predecessor his first order of business. In a speech shortly after the palace confirmed him as the U.K.’s 77th prime minister, Johnson called Theresa May’s leadership “three years of unfounded self-doubt,” and added that “I am convinced we can do a deal” on Brexit. He then stated that Britain will leave the European Union by the end of October, “no ifs, no buts.” After delivering his speech, Johnson entered 10 Downing Street to begin his work as prime minister.