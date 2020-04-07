Boris Johnson Spends Night in Intensive Care as Officials Confirm He’s Receiving Oxygen Support
Boris Johnson remains in intensive care as of Tuesday morning, and British government officials have confirmed for the first time that the prime minister is taking oxygen treatment. Johnson spent the night in ICU following the shock announcement that he was moved there Monday evening after his office spent days downplaying his illness. Government minister Michael Gove told BBC News: “The prime minister’s not on a ventilator. He has received oxygen support.” Downing Street later confirmed that Johnson’s condition was stable overnight and he remains in “good spirits.” Britain has no formal succession plan should a prime minister become incapacitated, but Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to carry out duties in his place “where necessary.” Johnson announced 11 days ago that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. His symptoms have persisted and significantly worsened over the past few days.