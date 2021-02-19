CHEAT SHEET
Boris Johnson Tells Angela Merkel to Mute in Virtual G7 Meeting
It’s reassuring to know that even the world’s most important meetings are also being wrecked by technical problems right now. On Friday morning, the leaders of the most powerful countries in the world gathered together for a virtual G7 summit to hammer out a global strategy to deal with crucial issues like the coronavirus, the climate crisis, and the global economy. But, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the call by saying hello to his fellow world leaders and expressing his regret they couldn’t meet in person, he was suddenly interrupted by a German voice. “Can you hear us Angela?” said Johnson, outing German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the disruptor. Johnson then told her: “I think you need to mute.”