Boris Johnson Tells U.N.: Never Mind Kermit, It Is Easy Being Green!
HER MAJESTY’S ROYAL MUPPET
Boris Johnson loves the Greek and Latin classics, but he thought a more modern reference might hit home in a Wednesday speech to the United Nations. The Oxford-educated prime minister cited a surprising inspiration Wednesday in his call for faster, bolder action on climate change: The Muppets. “When Kermit the Frog sang ‘It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green’ I want you to know he was wrong—and he was also unnecessarily rude to Miss Piggy,” Johnson told the U.N. General Assembly. “We have nothing to fear and everything to gain from this green industrial revolution. We have the technology: we have the choice before us.” He brought in a bit of upper-crust, Eton College flair later when he joked he would change his name to “Boreas,” the Greek god of wind, to show his support for renewable energy.