British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

British prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first major world leader to fall victim to the pandemic which has brought the planet to a virtual standstill.

In a video posted on his Twitter page Friday morning, Johnson confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying “mild symptoms.” The prime minister said he will continue to lead Britain’s fightback against the virus while self-isolating at home in 10 Downing Street.

More to follow...