Boris Johnson Thinks Coronavirus Hospitalized Him Because He’s Clinically Obese
Boris Johnson has reportedly had a revelation since he got out of intensive care: He has to lose some weight. The British prime minister is apparently convinced that the reason he was hit so hard by his coronavirus infection is because he’s very overweight. The Times of London reports that he’s shared his theory with friends since he left hospital, saying that he was around 17 and a half stone (around 245 pounds) at the time of his infection. At 5 foot 9, that would put his body mass index at around 36, meaning he soars above the point at which adults are deemed clinically obese. When discussing the disease, Johnson has reportedly been heard to say: “It’s all right for you thinnies.” The prime minister now believes that Brits need to lose weight to avoid his fate, with a source telling the newspaper: “This virus is here to stay and we’re going to have to live with it. If obesity is the biggest driver after age, we need to be doing more right now to deal with it.”