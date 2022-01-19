‘In the Name of God, Go’: Boris Johnson Told to Resign Over Boozy Lockdown Parties
‘HUGE MOMENT’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is having a terrible day at work. First, one of his members of Parliament quit his Conservative Party to join the opposition Labour Party; then one of his most well-known colleagues humiliated him with a very public call for his resignation. Johnson’s position as PM is looking increasingly shaky as more and more revelations are spilled about the lockdown-breaking parties he attended or hosted—one of which was held hours before Prince Philip’s socially distanced funeral last April. On Wednesday, rumors swirled in Parliament that Conservative MPs were getting closer to triggering a no-confidence vote to remove Johnson. Then came the twin blows of a defection and a public call to resign. Former minister David Davis told the PM to his face: “You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go.” BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the intervention “massively upped the ante,” adding: “For such a prominent and well known MP to add his voice is a huge moment.”