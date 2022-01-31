Boris Johnson Under Criminal Investigation for Lockdown Party in His Own Apartment
IT GETS WORSE
The long-awaited report into the British government’s spate of lockdown busting parties was released in heavily redacted form on Monday and even the white-washed version made grim reading for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Top government official Sue Gray said Scotland Yard had prevented her from publishing details of the most egregious offenses—including a party in Johnson’s private apartment at the height of lockdown restrictions—but she still concluded that the events “should not have been allowed,” rejecting the defense that these were merely work events. The report confirmed that the police are now carrying out criminal investigations into 12 parties held by the government allegedly in contravention of their own coronavirus legislation.