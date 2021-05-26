Boris Johnson Wanted to Be Injected With Coronavirus on Live TV, Says Ex-Adviser

The high watermark of stupidity from a global leader during the coronavirus pandemic was probably when Donald Trump suggested, out loud, that injecting people with bleach could treat the disease. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson allegedly came up with an idea that was arguably even more idiotic. According to Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former top adviser, the PM offered to be injected with the coronavirus live on television in the early days of the pandemic. According to the Daily Mail, Cummings claims Johnson said: “I’m going to get Chris Whitty (England’s chief medical officer) to inject me with it live on national TV so everyone can see it’s nothing to be scared of.” Weeks later, Johnson nearly died after catching the coronavirus—though that was unintentional. The revelation came as Cummings gave evidence to British lawmakers on how the government mishandled the first few months of the pandemic.
