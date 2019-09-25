CHEAT SHEET
Boris Johnson to UNGA: Beware Terrifying Limbless Chickens and Pink-Eyed Terminators
You might forgive British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for being a little distracted. Just hours after the U.K.’s supreme court ruled that his suspension of British Parliament was unlawful, he gave a somewhat disjointed speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. His only mention of Brexit was in recalling the myth of Prometheus, a Greek god who was sentenced to have his liver eaten out by an eagle for eternity, which he quipped was, “a bit like the experience of Brexit in the U.K, if some of our parliamentarians had their way.” He then went on to warn of the evils of misused technology which he said was like “pink-eyed terminators from the future” and “terrifying limbless chickens.” He then added, “You may keep secrets from your friends, from your parents, your children, your doctor— even your personal trainer, but it takes real effort to conceal your thoughts from Google,” which he said would soon have so much control over us that “Your fridge will beep for more cheese.”