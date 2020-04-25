Boris Johnson Will Return to Work Monday After Coronavirus Scare

Read it at Sky News
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to Downing Street on Monday after recovering from a brutal bout of the coronavirus, Sky News reports. He also reportedly held his first meeting in three weeks with Queen Elizabeth. After announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, the Prime Minister was admitted to the hospital and later intensive care for three days as his condition worsened. Johnson, now recovered, reportedly told colleagues he was “raring to go.” President Donald Trump said of Johnson, “He called me a few days ago. He sounded incredible.”