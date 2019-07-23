CHEAT SHEET
BLOND AMBITION
Boris Johnson Wins Race to Succeed Theresa May as Britain's Next Prime Minister
Boris Johnson has won the Conservative leadership race to succeed Theresa May and will become the United Kingdom’s next prime minister. Johnson, the clear favorite throughout the contest, won by 92,153 votes to rival Jeremy Hunt’s 46,655. The vote was carried out by Conservative members. As the leader of the largest party, Johnson will tomorrow ask the Queen to appoint him as prime minister when May officially resigns from her office. Johnson, the former mayor of London, led the campaign to leave the European Union in 2016. He’s vowed to carry out Brexit by the deadline of October 31, whether that’s with a new deal agreed to with the European Union and the British parliament, or with the potentially catastrophic scenario of leaving with no deal in place. Johnson has been a deeply controversial figure in British politics for decades and several ministerial resignations are expected to greet his appointment.