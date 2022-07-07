Boris Johnson Won’t Go Because It’ll Ruin His Wedding Party Plans, Report Says
SHAMELESS
Boris Johnson is hoping to cling to power in part because he doesn’t want to have to cancel a lavish wedding party he’s planned for himself, according to a report. The undead prime minister—who blamed everyone but himself for his downfall in his resignation speech on Thursday—has planned a big gathering at Chequers, the official country house of the British prime minister, for later in July, The Mirror reports. Johnson married his wife Carrie in London in 2021 during COVID restrictions which limited the occasion to just 30 guests. The planned party at Chequers is said to be a much bigger affair, if it goes ahead. “It beggars belief that even after all the criticism Johnson has faced regarding integrity and probity, one of the reasons he is staying is to have his wedding party at Chequers,” one anonymous Tory said.