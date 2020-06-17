CHEAT SHEET
    Video Shows Security Vehicle Slamming Into the Back of Boris Johnson’s Car After Protester Halts Motorcade

    REAR-ENDED

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Hannah McKay

    A security vehicle slammed into the back of Boris Johnson’s car after a protester held up the British prime minister’s motorcade, according to a video posted on social media. The footage, uploaded by anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray, shows what is purported to be a “Kurdish protester” running toward a police officer driving a motorcycle in front of Johnson’s car as the prime minister leaves the British parliament in London. Johnson’s car slams on the breaks, and the security vehicle hits the back of the prime minister’s vehicle. Johnson’s car then speeds away with a dent in its trunk. The protester is then taken away by police. There is no word on whether the protester, police officers, or prime minister were hurt.

    Read it at The Telegraph