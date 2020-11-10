Boris Johnson’s Congratulatory Tweet to Biden Has ‘Trump’ and ‘Second Term’ Written Underneath
ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL
As Britain hurtles toward a potentially catastrophic no-deal Brexit during a raging pandemic, it’s fair to say that Boris Johnson and his staff have a lot on their plates. But they really should have taken the time to prepare separate congratulations messages to Joe Biden and Donald Trump, rather than apparently editing a one-size-fits-all statement depending on who won last week’s election. According to The Guardian, in Johnson’s congratulatory tweet image, which was sent after Biden’s victory was confirmed on Saturday, a faint message can be seen behind the main text welcoming four more years of Trump. Behind the words “Joe Biden on his election,” words “Trump on” can just be seen. Where the message reads “the U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together,” the ghostly words “second term” are visible.