Boris Johnson’s Ex-Aide: He Lied to Parliament About Party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed he did not have advance knowledge of a “bring your own booze” bash at 10 Downing Street at the height of the COVID lockdown in May 2020. But now his former top aide, Dominic Cummings, is saying that’s not true—and that Johnson lied to Parliament. According to Bloomberg, Cummings wrote online that Johnson knew about the party and approved it despite concerns. “Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened,” he said.