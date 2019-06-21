Boris Johnson’s Neighbor Told Cops They Heard His Girlfriend Screaming ‘Get Off Me’: Report

A neighbor of Boris Johnson, who is expected to become Britain’s prime minister next month, called the police in the early hours of Friday morning fearing that the politician’s girlfriend was at risk of domestic violence. A neighbor told The Guardian that they heard screams, slamming, and banging inside the apartment they share in South London. The neighbor told the newspaper that Carrie Symonds could be heard telling Johnson to “get off me” and “get out of my flat.” Some of the alleged altercation was recorded by the neighbors who were concerned for Symonds’ safety; the recording reportedly includes Johnson refusing to leave the apartment and telling his partner to “get off my fucking laptop” before a loud crashing noise can be heard. The tape, heard by The Guardian, reportedly caught Symonds saying: “You just don’t care for anything because you’re spoilt. You have no care for money or anything.” Johnson’s office has not responded to the claims.