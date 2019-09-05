Boris Johnson's own Brother Resigns in Protest at His Handling of Brexit

If you're wondering how Boris Johnson's latest attempts to bring his party together to deliver Brexit are going, the prime minister's own brother has just quit the government and claimed he may be damaging the country.

Jo Johnson, a lawmaker for the Conservative party since 2010, has announced that he's standing down as a member of parliament and a minister in his brother's government because he can no longer reconcile “family loyalty and the national interest.” He reportedly gave the prime minister no prior warning ahead of his resignation.

While Jo Johnson didn't specifically mention Brexit in his resignation announcement, there is no doubt the resignation is over his brother's belligerent attempts to force through Britain's withdrawal. Jo Johnson is on the pro-Europe wing of the Conservative party and has previously called for a second referendum to decide the fate of Brexit.

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for nine years and to serve as a minister under three prime ministers,” he wrote. “In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest—it’s an unresolvable tension and [it's] time for others to take on my roles and MP and minister.”

It's the latest in a series of blows suffered by the prime minister this week. Johnson has lost his first four parliamentary votes as prime minister, has seen his Brexit negotiating position destroyed by parliament, and had his proposal for a general election aimed at solving the Brexit impasse rejected. With no working majority, Johnson is rapidly running out of options and his judgement is being seriously questioned.

Ridiculed for his series of missteps by the opposition, Johnson's reputation in his own party has also taken a battering. He fired 21 Conservative rebels for voting against him on Tuesday, including the grandson of his hero Winston Churchill and the party's longest-serving lawmaker.

One of his own lawmakers said Thursday: “There’s deep disquiet across the Party at the handling of this issue of the Whip. We can’t win unless our base is broad and representative of all strands of opinion. [Number 10] needs to rethink and fast. I think we are better being like Churchill and NOT Stalin.”

Johnson is expected to deliver a speech later Thursday to make the case to the public for a fresh general election.