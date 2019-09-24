CHEAT SHEET
Boris Johnson’s Shutdown of Parliament Ruled ‘Unlawful’ by Britain’s Highest Court
Boris Johnson has suffered a shocking defeat in Britain’s highest court, which has unanimously ruled that his decision to suspend Parliament ahead of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union was unlawful. Johnson suspended Parliament for five weeks ahead of Britain’s scheduled exit from the EU at the end of October. Many British lawmakers said it was a cynical move designed avoid scrutiny of Johnson’s Brexit plans. The judges agreed in their historic ruling announced Tuesday morning, which said that Johnson’s advice to Queen Elizabeth to suspend Parliament was unlawful and, therefore, that Parliament has not been suspended. Judges said there was “no justification” for the suspension. The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, has entered immediate discussions with leaders of each party to ensure that Parliament reconvenes tomorrow.